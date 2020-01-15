Tokyo 2020: UK Sport performance director Chelsea Warr quits six months before Games

Chelsea Warr led the Talent ID programme at UK Sport

UK Sport performance director Chelsea Warr has stepped down just six months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian will join the Queensland Academy of Sport as chief executive later this year.

Warr, who joined UK Sport in 2005, was a key figure behind Great Britain's successes at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

In December, she said Britain could surpass their record medal haul from Rio in Tokyo, having finished second in the table in 2016 with 67 medals.

"We would like to thank Chelsea Warr for the significant contribution she has made to British Olympic and Paralympic sport over the past 18 years; both at UK Sport and prior to that at British Swimming," said UK Sport in a statement.

"We wish her every success in her new role in her home country."

UK Sport said deputy director of performance Michael Bourne has taken over on an interim bases to "ensure continued support for our performance team and sports as they complete their Tokyo preparations."

The body, which allocates funding to Olympic and Paralympic sports, added it will start searching for Warr's replacement.