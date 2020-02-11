Tokyo 2020: Shauna Coxsey named as first Team GB sport climber

Media playback is not supported on this device Britain's Shauna Coxsey wins bronze in the individual bouldering event at the Climbing World Championships

Shauna Coxsey has become the first sport climber selected for Team GB at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

The 27-year-old is a two-time overall World Cup winner in her favoured bouldering discipline, and won two bronze medals in the bouldering and combined events at the 2019 Climbing World Championships.

She has also won five British titles.

Sport climbing is one of five sports to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo and will be contested from 4 to 7 August.

"I am really excited to be part of Team GB and to have the privilege of joining so many incredible athletes to represent our country and sport climbing on the world's biggest sporting stage," said Coxsey, from Runcorn.

Sport climbing at Tokyo 2020 incorporates three disciplines - speed, bouldering and lead.

In speed climbing two athletes race each other up a 15-metre wall, while in bouldering athletes tackle fixed routes on a 4.5-metre wall. Lead climbing challenges athletes to climb as high as possible on a 15-metre wall within a specified time.

All athletes compete across the three disciplines with the lowest combined scores deciding the final standings.

Coxsey is the 20th athlete to be officially selected to represent Team GB in Tokyo this summer, after the sailing team and five canoeists were announced in October.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games take place between 24 July and 9 August.