Tokyo 2020: Organisers to discuss latest coronavirus developments

Olympic Games organisers will meet via teleconference on Tuesday to discuss the latest coronavirus developments and the impact on the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will talk with international sports federations - a second executive board meeting in the last two weeks.

On Saturday, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Olympics will go ahead from 24 July to 9 August.

The Japan section of the Olympic Torch relay is due to start on 26 March.

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out most of the world's major sporting events as authorities seek to limit the spread of the virus.

The recent torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators, before the rest of the relay in Greece was suspended to avoid attracting large crowds.

Several Olympic trials events in the United States have been postponed, including wrestling, rowing and diving.

The boxing events in London are going as scheduled, but behind closed doors.