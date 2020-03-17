Coronavirus: Japan still planning 'complete' Tokyo Olympics

Toshiro Muto (left), the Tokyo 2020 chief executive, held a news conference on Tuesday morning

Japan's Olympic minister says the country is still planning for a "complete" hosting of the Tokyo Olympics that will be held on time, with spectators in attendance.

On Saturday Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Olympics would still go ahead despite coronavirus.

The IOC is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Olympics and in particular qualifying events that have been hit.

"A complete Olympics is what we are aiming for," said Seiko Hashimoto.

"We will do our utmost to prepare [to hold the Olympics] as scheduled so that the International Olympic Committee will be convinced we are capable of hosting the games," she added.

She said a complete Olympics meant an event that "started on time and with spectators in attendance".

Japan has had more than 1,400 cases and 28 deaths resulting from coronavirus.

The Japan section of the Olympic Torch relay is due to start in Fukushima on 26 March. On Tuesday, Toshiro Muto, the Tokyo 2020 chief executive, told reporters that they were scaling back parts of the Olympic torch relay because of coronavirus, but that spectators would still be allowed to watch from the roadside.

Welcome and departure ceremonies for the flame along the relay route will be scrapped, he added.

The recent torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators, before the rest of the relay in Greece was suspended to avoid attracting crowds.