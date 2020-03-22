Tokyo 2020: IOC sets deadline for decision on Games amid coronavirus

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are due to start on 24 July

The International Olympic Committee is considering a postponement of Tokyo 2020, and has given itself a deadline of four weeks to make a decision.

The IOC's executive board met on Sunday amid mounting pressure from athletes and national Olympic committees for the Games to be delayed.

Cancellation is "not on the agenda", said the IOC, but a 'scaled-down' Games will be considered.

However, postponement is thought to be the most likely outcome.

The Games are under threat because of the coronavirus pandemic currently affecting large parts of the planet.

British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Sir Hugh Robertson said: "We welcome the IOC executive board decision to review the options in respect of a postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"However, we urge rapid decision-making for the sake of athletes who still face significant uncertainty.

"Restrictions now in place have removed the ability of athletes to compete on a level playing field and it simply does not seem appropriate to continue on the present course towards the Olympic Games in the current environment."

On Tuesday the BOA, the British Paralympic Association and UK Sport will host a conference call with the chief executives and performance directors of summer Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Athlete representative bodies will also be invited to join the call, which will primarily be used to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, such as the closure of elite training facilities.

The IOC added: "There is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of Covid-19 in different countries on different continents. This led the executive board to the conclusion that the IOC needs to take the next step in its scenario-planning.

"The IOC executive board emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody."

IOC president Thomas Bach said on Friday that "different scenarios" for the Games were being considered for the first time.

UK Athletics, its US counterpart, and several national Olympic governing bodies bodies have urged the IOC in recent days to delay the Games.