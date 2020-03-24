Tokyo 2020: Olympics postponement costs not discussed - Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the organisation remains "fully committed" to Tokyo 2020

The cost of postponing Tokyo 2020 was not discussed with Japan's Prime Minister, says International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

The IOC and Games organisers announced on Tuesday the Olympics and Paralympics would be delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, following a phone call between Bach and Shinzo Abe.

"This is about protecting lives," the German said when asked about cost.

Preparations for the Games have already cost at least £10bn.

Earlier in March, Bach said postponing would "come at a cost".

Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of Tokyo 2020, said he was unsure about what losses would be incurred as a result of the delay.

"The basic policy of postponement was decided today," he said.

"How exactly are we going to achieve the postponement? That will be discussed among the IOC, us and Tokyo. I am sure it will be very difficult."

The IOC's former head of commercial has suggested the body should not suffer major losses.

“Provided the event takes place, the broadcast partners get their three weeks of programming,” said Michael Payne.

“You may be dealing with a little bit of re-engineering on the margin, but nothing of substance."