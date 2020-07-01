Olympics: BBC to show highlights from past three Games, including 2012 opening ceremony

The BBC will show a special director's cut of the London 2012 opening ceremony

The BBC will show highlights from the past three Olympic Games with 12 days of dedicated Olympics Rewind shows.

The best moments from Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 will be broadcast from 14-25 July.

A director's cut of the London 2012 opening ceremony will be shown on 17 July on BBC One.

Britain's Greatest Olympic Moments, which features a countdown of the top 25 British performances at the Summer Games, will conclude the programming.

People will also be able to vote for their favourite Olympic moments on the BBC Sport website and app.

The London 2012 torch relay will be shown on BBC Two while the Olympic Secrets on BBC iPlayer will allow viewers to watch key moments alongside some of Britain's greatest Olympians.

"Forming a fortnight of entertainment and nostalgia, the programming will look back on incredible accomplishments, record-breaking performances and huge British gold medal hauls from each Olympic Games," said the BBC's director of sport Barbara Slater.

Olympics Rewind schedule