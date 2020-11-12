Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Fans attending next year's rearranged Tokyo Olympics may be asked not to cheer in order to limit the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said organisers were considering asking spectators to refrain from "shouting or talking in a loud voice".

However, he added the "practicality and feasibility" must be considered.

"We believe it is an item for consideration, to reduce the risk of airborne droplets," Muto said.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have been able to return to sporting events in Japan in limited numbers but are being advised not to cheer.

On Wednesday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, who will visit Tokyo next week, said he was "more and more confident" that a "reasonable number" of spectators would be able to attend the Games next year.

Muto added it was unlikely that quarantine restrictions would be imposed on fans travelling to the Games.

"As the number of foreign spectators is so high, 14 days of quarantine and a ban on public transport use is unrealistic," he said.

Instead, "pre-visit tests and health monitoring, careful screening at the border, post-entry checks on activities and health, [and] taking swift measures if symptoms appear" are being considered.