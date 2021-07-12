Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Cycling's golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny could both overtake Sir Chris Hoy to become Britain's most successful Olympic athletes of all time

Tokyo 2020 on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Venue: Tokyo, Japan Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; Live text, video clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will feature 33 sports and 339 medal events held at 42 venues across Japan.

The action starts on Wednesday, 21 July with group matches in the women's football and softball competitions.

The opening ceremony for the 33rd summer Games takes place at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, 23 July and the first medals will be won the next day.

The competition continues until Sunday, 8 August, with the closing ceremony taking place later that day.

When are the 100m finals?

The women's 100m final, hopefully featuring Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, takes place at 13:50 BST on Saturday, 31 July, with the men's 100m being held at the same time the following day.

Asher-Smith hopes to make it a golden double by winning the 200m final at 13:50 BST on Tuesday, 3 August.

How many gold medals will be won?

There are 339 medal events - with 34 golds being won on the penultimate day, the highest number of any day during the Games

The first gold will be won in the women's 10m air rifle competition on Saturday, 24 July

The last gold medal will be awarded to the winners of the men's water polo final on Sunday, 8 August

'Super Saturday' on 31 July features 21 medals events while 'Golden Sunday', the following day, has 25

Cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny could become Britain's most successful Olympians of all time. Jason has six gold medals and needs one more to overtake Sir Chris Hoy, while wife Laura has four golds and could finish with seven

Britain's most successful Olympians Name Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Sir Chris Hoy Cycling 6 1 0 7 Jason Kenny Cycling 6 1 0 7 Sir Bradley Wiggins Cycling 5 1 2 8 Sir Steve Redgrave Rowing 5 0 1 6 Laura Kenny is in a group of five athletes with four golds

What are the new sports?

Baseball/Softball

Karate

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Surfing

Baseball and softball last appeared at the Olympics in 2008 but the other four sports are all making their debuts.

There are also two new disciplines within existing sports - 3x3 basketball and BMX freestyle - and new mixed team events in athletics, archery, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis and triathlon.

Competition schedule and venues

Sport Date Venue Opening ceremony Friday, 23 July Tokyo Stadium Archery 23-31 July Yumenoshima Park Archery Field Artistic gymnastics 24 July to 3 August Arlake Gymnastics Centre Artistic swimming 2-7 August Tokyo Aquatics Centre Athletics 30 July to 8 August Tokyo Stadium (track & field), Sapporo Odori Park (marathons & race walks) Badminton 24 July to 2 August Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Baseball/softball 21 July to 7 August Fukushima & Yokohama Basketball 25 July to 8 August Aomi Urban Sports Park (3x3) & Saitama Super Arena Beach volleyball 24 July to 7 August Shiokaze Park Boxing 24 July to 8 August Kokugikan Arena Canoe slalom 25-30 July Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre Canoe sprint 2-7 August Sea Forest Waterway Cycling BMX 29 July to 1 August Arlake Urban Sports Park Cycling road 24, 25 & 28 July Musashinonomori Park & Fuji International Speedway Cycling track 2-8 August Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka Diving 25 July to 7 August Tokyo Aquatics Centre Equestrian 24 July to 7 August Equestrian Park (dressage, eventing & jumping), Sea Forest Cross-Country Course (eventing) Fencing 24 July to 1 August Makuhari Messe Hall Football 21 July to 7 August Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium and International Stadium Yokohama Golf Men's 29 July to 1 August & women's 4-7 August Kasumigaseki Country Club Handball 24 July to 8 August Yoyogi National Stadium Hockey 24 July to 6 August Oi Hockey Stadium Judo 24 to 31 July Nippon Budokan Karate 5-7 August Nippon Budokan Marathon swimming 4-5 August Odaiba Marine Park Modern pentathlon 5-7 August Musashino Forest Sport Plaza (fencing) & Tokyo Stadium Rhythmic gymnastics 6-8 August Arlake Gymnastics Centre Rowing 23-30 July Sea Forest Waterway Rugby Sevens 26-31 July Tokyo Stadium Sailing 25 July to 4 August Enoshima Yacht Harbour Shooting 24 July to 2 August Asaka Shooting Range Skateboarding Street 24-25 July & park 4-5 August Arlake Urban Sports Park Sport climbing 3-6 August Aomi Urban Sports Park Surfing 25 July to 1 August Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba Swimming 24 July to 1 August Tokyo Aquatics Centre Table tennis 24 July to 6 August - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Taekwondo 24-27 July Makuhari Messe Hall Tennis 24 July to 1 August Arlake Tennis Park Trampoline gymnastics 30-31 July Arlake Gymnastics Centre Triathlon Individual 26-27 & mixed relay 31 July Odaiba Marine Park Volleyball 24 July to 8 August Arlake Arena Water polo 24 July to 8 August Tatsumi Water Polo Centre Weightlifting 24 July to 4 August Tokyo International Forum Wrestling 1-7 August Makuhari Messe Hall Closing ceremony 8 August Tokyo Olympic Stadium

How can I watch live coverage on the BBC?

Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK and the majority of the action will take place from around midnight to 15:00 BST, with some events such as the marathons, race walks and triathlons starting earlier.

You can watch all the big moments live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra will also bring you live commentary every day, and there will be live text, video clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.