Tokyo Olympics: What's the sport-by-sport schedule? How many gold medals will be won? When are the 100m finals?

Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Laura and Jason Kenny won five gold medals between them at Rio 2016
Cycling's golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny could both overtake Sir Chris Hoy to become Britain's most successful Olympic athletes of all time
Tokyo 2020 on the BBC
Dates: 23 July-8 August Venue: Tokyo, Japan
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; Live text, video clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will feature 33 sports and 339 medal events held at 42 venues across Japan.

The action starts on Wednesday, 21 July with group matches in the women's football and softball competitions.

The opening ceremony for the 33rd summer Games takes place at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, 23 July and the first medals will be won the next day.

The competition continues until Sunday, 8 August, with the closing ceremony taking place later that day.

When are the 100m finals?

The women's 100m final, hopefully featuring Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, takes place at 13:50 BST on Saturday, 31 July, with the men's 100m being held at the same time the following day.

Asher-Smith hopes to make it a golden double by winning the 200m final at 13:50 BST on Tuesday, 3 August.

How many gold medals will be won?

  • There are 339 medal events - with 34 golds being won on the penultimate day, the highest number of any day during the Games
  • The first gold will be won in the women's 10m air rifle competition on Saturday, 24 July
  • The last gold medal will be awarded to the winners of the men's water polo final on Sunday, 8 August
  • 'Super Saturday' on 31 July features 21 medals events while 'Golden Sunday', the following day, has 25
  • Cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny could become Britain's most successful Olympians of all time. Jason has six gold medals and needs one more to overtake Sir Chris Hoy, while wife Laura has four golds and could finish with seven
Britain's most successful Olympians
NameSportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Sir Chris HoyCycling6107
Jason KennyCycling6107
Sir Bradley WigginsCycling5128
Sir Steve RedgraveRowing5016
Laura Kenny is in a group of five athletes with four golds

What are the new sports?

  • Baseball/Softball
  • Karate
  • Skateboarding
  • Sport climbing
  • Surfing

Baseball and softball last appeared at the Olympics in 2008 but the other four sports are all making their debuts.

There are also two new disciplines within existing sports - 3x3 basketball and BMX freestyle - and new mixed team events in athletics, archery, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis and triathlon.

Competition schedule and venues

Events are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that are made. Some sports have rest days not listed below.

SportDateVenue
Opening ceremonyFriday, 23 JulyTokyo Stadium
Archery23-31 JulyYumenoshima Park Archery Field
Artistic gymnastics24 July to 3 AugustArlake Gymnastics Centre
Artistic swimming2-7 AugustTokyo Aquatics Centre
Athletics30 July to 8 AugustTokyo Stadium (track & field), Sapporo Odori Park (marathons & race walks)
Badminton24 July to 2 August Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Baseball/softball21 July to 7 AugustFukushima & Yokohama
Basketball25 July to 8 AugustAomi Urban Sports Park (3x3) & Saitama Super Arena
Beach volleyball24 July to 7 August Shiokaze Park
Boxing24 July to 8 AugustKokugikan Arena
Canoe slalom25-30 JulyKasai Canoe Slalom Centre
Canoe sprint2-7 AugustSea Forest Waterway
Cycling BMX29 July to 1 August Arlake Urban Sports Park
Cycling road24, 25 & 28 July Musashinonomori Park & Fuji International Speedway
Cycling track 2-8 August Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
Diving25 July to 7 August Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Equestrian24 July to 7 AugustEquestrian Park (dressage, eventing & jumping), Sea Forest Cross-Country Course (eventing)
Fencing24 July to 1 August Makuhari Messe Hall
Football21 July to 7 August Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium and International Stadium Yokohama
GolfMen's 29 July to 1 August & women's 4-7 August Kasumigaseki Country Club
Handball24 July to 8 AugustYoyogi National Stadium
Hockey24 July to 6 AugustOi Hockey Stadium
Judo24 to 31 JulyNippon Budokan
Karate5-7 AugustNippon Budokan
Marathon swimming4-5 AugustOdaiba Marine Park
Modern pentathlon 5-7 AugustMusashino Forest Sport Plaza (fencing) & Tokyo Stadium
Rhythmic gymnastics6-8 August Arlake Gymnastics Centre
Rowing23-30 JulySea Forest Waterway
Rugby Sevens26-31 JulyTokyo Stadium
Sailing25 July to 4 AugustEnoshima Yacht Harbour
Shooting24 July to 2 August Asaka Shooting Range
SkateboardingStreet 24-25 July & park 4-5 AugustArlake Urban Sports Park
Sport climbing3-6 AugustAomi Urban Sports Park
Surfing25 July to 1 AugustTsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba
Swimming24 July to 1 AugustTokyo Aquatics Centre
Table tennis24 July to 6 August - Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Taekwondo24-27 July Makuhari Messe Hall
Tennis24 July to 1 AugustArlake Tennis Park
Trampoline gymnastics30-31 July Arlake Gymnastics Centre
TriathlonIndividual 26-27 & mixed relay 31 JulyOdaiba Marine Park
Volleyball24 July to 8 August Arlake Arena
Water polo24 July to 8 August Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
Weightlifting24 July to 4 August Tokyo International Forum
Wrestling1-7 AugustMakuhari Messe Hall
Closing ceremony8 August Tokyo Olympic Stadium

How can I watch live coverage on the BBC?

Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK and the majority of the action will take place from around midnight to 15:00 BST, with some events such as the marathons, race walks and triathlons starting earlier.

You can watch all the big moments live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra will also bring you live commentary every day, and there will be live text, video clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport