Tokyo Olympics: What's the sport-by-sport schedule? How many gold medals will be won? When are the 100m finals?
|Dates: 23 July-8 August Venue: Tokyo, Japan
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; Live text, video clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will feature 33 sports and 339 medal events held at 42 venues across Japan.
The action starts on Wednesday, 21 July with group matches in the women's football and softball competitions.
The opening ceremony for the 33rd summer Games takes place at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, 23 July and the first medals will be won the next day.
The competition continues until Sunday, 8 August, with the closing ceremony taking place later that day.
When are the 100m finals?
The women's 100m final, hopefully featuring Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, takes place at 13:50 BST on Saturday, 31 July, with the men's 100m being held at the same time the following day.
Asher-Smith hopes to make it a golden double by winning the 200m final at 13:50 BST on Tuesday, 3 August.
How many gold medals will be won?
- There are 339 medal events - with 34 golds being won on the penultimate day, the highest number of any day during the Games
- The first gold will be won in the women's 10m air rifle competition on Saturday, 24 July
- The last gold medal will be awarded to the winners of the men's water polo final on Sunday, 8 August
- 'Super Saturday' on 31 July features 21 medals events while 'Golden Sunday', the following day, has 25
- Cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny could become Britain's most successful Olympians of all time. Jason has six gold medals and needs one more to overtake Sir Chris Hoy, while wife Laura has four golds and could finish with seven
|Britain's most successful Olympians
|Name
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Sir Chris Hoy
|Cycling
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Jason Kenny
|Cycling
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Sir Bradley Wiggins
|Cycling
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Sir Steve Redgrave
|Rowing
|5
|0
|1
|6
|Laura Kenny is in a group of five athletes with four golds
What are the new sports?
- Baseball/Softball
- Karate
- Skateboarding
- Sport climbing
- Surfing
Baseball and softball last appeared at the Olympics in 2008 but the other four sports are all making their debuts.
There are also two new disciplines within existing sports - 3x3 basketball and BMX freestyle - and new mixed team events in athletics, archery, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis and triathlon.
Competition schedule and venues
Events are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that are made. Some sports have rest days not listed below.
|Sport
|Date
|Venue
|Opening ceremony
|Friday, 23 July
|Tokyo Stadium
|Archery
|23-31 July
|Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
|Artistic gymnastics
|24 July to 3 August
|Arlake Gymnastics Centre
|Artistic swimming
|2-7 August
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Athletics
|30 July to 8 August
|Tokyo Stadium (track & field), Sapporo Odori Park (marathons & race walks)
|Badminton
|24 July to 2 August
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
|Baseball/softball
|21 July to 7 August
|Fukushima & Yokohama
|Basketball
|25 July to 8 August
|Aomi Urban Sports Park (3x3) & Saitama Super Arena
|Beach volleyball
|24 July to 7 August
|Shiokaze Park
|Boxing
|24 July to 8 August
|Kokugikan Arena
|Canoe slalom
|25-30 July
|Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre
|Canoe sprint
|2-7 August
|Sea Forest Waterway
|Cycling BMX
|29 July to 1 August
|Arlake Urban Sports Park
|Cycling road
|24, 25 & 28 July
|Musashinonomori Park & Fuji International Speedway
|Cycling track
|2-8 August
|Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
|Diving
|25 July to 7 August
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Equestrian
|24 July to 7 August
|Equestrian Park (dressage, eventing & jumping), Sea Forest Cross-Country Course (eventing)
|Fencing
|24 July to 1 August
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Football
|21 July to 7 August
|Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium and International Stadium Yokohama
|Golf
|Men's 29 July to 1 August & women's 4-7 August
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Handball
|24 July to 8 August
|Yoyogi National Stadium
|Hockey
|24 July to 6 August
|Oi Hockey Stadium
|Judo
|24 to 31 July
|Nippon Budokan
|Karate
|5-7 August
|Nippon Budokan
|Marathon swimming
|4-5 August
|Odaiba Marine Park
|Modern pentathlon
|5-7 August
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza (fencing) & Tokyo Stadium
|Rhythmic gymnastics
|6-8 August
|Arlake Gymnastics Centre
|Rowing
|23-30 July
|Sea Forest Waterway
|Rugby Sevens
|26-31 July
|Tokyo Stadium
|Sailing
|25 July to 4 August
|Enoshima Yacht Harbour
|Shooting
|24 July to 2 August
|Asaka Shooting Range
|Skateboarding
|Street 24-25 July & park 4-5 August
|Arlake Urban Sports Park
|Sport climbing
|3-6 August
|Aomi Urban Sports Park
|Surfing
|25 July to 1 August
|Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba
|Swimming
|24 July to 1 August
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Table tennis
|24 July to 6 August -
|Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
|Taekwondo
|24-27 July
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Tennis
|24 July to 1 August
|Arlake Tennis Park
|Trampoline gymnastics
|30-31 July
|Arlake Gymnastics Centre
|Triathlon
|Individual 26-27 & mixed relay 31 July
|Odaiba Marine Park
|Volleyball
|24 July to 8 August
|Arlake Arena
|Water polo
|24 July to 8 August
|Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
|Weightlifting
|24 July to 4 August
|Tokyo International Forum
|Wrestling
|1-7 August
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Closing ceremony
|8 August
|Tokyo Olympic Stadium
How can I watch live coverage on the BBC?
Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK and the majority of the action will take place from around midnight to 15:00 BST, with some events such as the marathons, race walks and triathlons starting earlier.
You can watch all the big moments live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra will also bring you live commentary every day, and there will be live text, video clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.