Last updated on .From the section Olympics

The women's artistic gymnastics squad are the latest members confirmed on Team GB

The British Olympic Association says it is "doing everything possible to minimise any risk to the people of Japan" before the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo remains under a state of emergency amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, with the start of the Olympics just over six weeks away.

The BOA aims to have its delegation fully vaccinated prior to the Games.

As of 8 June, only 14% of the travelling delegation had yet to receive a vaccine.

BOA chair Sir Hugh Robertson has written to Tokyo organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto to outline how testing measures for the Team GB delegation go above and beyond the requirements of the Games 'playbooks'.

The entire delegation will have PCR coronavirus tests 14 days prior to departure, and regular lateral flow tests after.

It will then have two further PCR tests within the 96 hours prior to travel, before a final test on the day of departure.

In a statement, BOA chief executive Andy Anson said: "It's our priority to protect not only the health of our athletes and wider delegation, but our hosts in Tokyo.

"Our relationships in Japan are incredibly important to us and we would not do anything to jeopardise them, to the extent that we are going over and above the playbook requirements with our testing and isolation protocols."

He added: "We're doing all we can, and more than we need to, to ensure our delegation is Covid free upon arrival in Japan."