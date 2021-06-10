Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Brisbane would be the third Australian city to host the Olympics after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000

The Australian city Brisbane has moved a step closer to being named the host city for the 2032 Olympic Games.

Brisbane was named the preferred bidder in February and has now been proposed as host by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board.

Several cities and countries had expressed an interest in hosting the Games, including Indonesia, Budapest, China, Doha and Germany's Ruhr Valley.

Members will vote to name the 2032 host on 21 July at the next IOC session.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the Brisbane bid had "strong support across the political spectrum".

"It was a vision for a sustainable and feasible Olympic Games," Bach said.

"All of this made it irresistible.

"Climate is always important but what is more important is the human atmosphere, we see the Aussies love their sport and welcoming athletes from around the world, this is more important than whether it is 10 degrees or 25."

The state of Queensland hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Brisbane had previously been praised for its high percentage of existing venues, a good masterplan, experience in organising major events and its favourable weather.

The IOC overhauled its bidding rules in 2019 to reduce costs and make the process easier for cities. There are no official candidate cities campaigning before the vote as has been the case in the past.

In February the IOC's future host commission recommended the body entered "targeted dialogue" with Brisbane bid organisers and the Australian Olympic Committee.

Australia last hosted the Olympics in 2000 in Sydney.

The delayed 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan in the summer, with Paris in France staging the 2024 Games and Los Angeles in the United States hosting the 2028 Olympics.