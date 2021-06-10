Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones will aim for a historic third gold in Tokyo

Team GB will not be given medal targets for the Tokyo Olympics, says the British Olympic Association.

Chef de mission Mark England says the Covid-19 pandemic has made it too hard to predict athlete competitiveness.

"Competition data, in terms of where we stand against our main competitors across the world, really isn't there," he said.

UK Sport, which provides funding for GB's Olympians, is also unlikely to set targets.

"We only have snatches of times and qualification times. The past 12 months has given an opportunity for young athletes to be stronger and put themselves in contention," added England.

In February 2018, UK Sport had set a target range of 54 to 92 medals.

Britain won 67 medals, including 27 golds, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, to finish second in the medal table behind the United States.

They finished third at London in 2012 with 65 medals, including 29 golds.

In previous years, UK Sport has allocated funding to athletes and sports based on their hitting certain Olympic targets.

England said Team GB would be taking about 375 athletes to Tokyo - nine more than went to Rio.

Meanwhile Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said vaccinations of officials and certain volunteers will start on 18 June.

She said 18,000 people who will be in frequent contact with athletes including referees, Olympic Village staff, airport staff and doping testers will receive two jabs before the Games start from doses secured by the International Olympic Committee.