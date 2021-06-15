Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Shauna Coxsey was the 20th athlete to be selected for Team GB back in February 2020

Team GB's Shauna Coxsey says the Tokyo Olympics will be her last event as a professional competition climber.

The two-time overall World Cup winner in her favoured bouldering discipline announced her decision on Instagram. external-link

Coxsey, 28, will be the first sport climber to represent GB at the Olympics as the discipline makes its debut.

"I've been there no matter what was thrown my way," she said. "But this time it's different. I'm different, the world is different."

She added: "It feels right to be putting everything I have left into such a special moment for our sport."

Coxey's other achievements include two bronze medals in the World Championships, two IFSC Climbing World Cup silver and bronze medals and five British titles.

Climbing as an Olympic sport incorporates three disciplines - speed, bouldering and lead. Athletes will compete in all three, with the lowest combined scores deciding the final standings.

Sport climbing is one of five sports to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo, with the Games taking place between 24 July and 9 August.