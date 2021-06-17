Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Cody Simpson has three solo music albums

Pop star Cody Simpson's Tokyo 2020 dream is over after he came last in the men's 100m butterfly final at the Australian Olympic swimming trials.

The 24-year-old singer, who has over 400 million streams on Spotify, was making a comeback to the sport after being a successful youth swimmer.

The model and former boyfriend of American singer Miley Cyrus vowed to "come back stronger next year".

A 35-strong squad has been selected for Tokyo following the six-day trials.