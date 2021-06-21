Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Megan Frazer has struggled with injuries in recent seasons

Megan Frazer and Nikki Evans are two big-name omissions for Ireland's 16-player hockey squad for the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Katie Mullan will captain Sean Dancer's side and Sarah Torrans is named despite missing June's EuroHockey Championships with an ankle injury.

Michelle Carey, Zara Malseed and Liz Murphy will travel as reserves.

Ireland will take on reigning champions Great Britain, South Africa, India, the Netherlands and Germany in Pool A.

With the Olympic squads limited to 16 players and three reserves, a number of the players who helped Ireland win a silver medal at the World Cup in 2018 were always set to miss out on selection.

Frazer has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and Evans' omission comes after Ireland had a poor EuroHockey Championships campaign earlier in June.

Zoe Wilson was already ruled out of the Games with a knee injury sustained in January while twins Bethany and Serena Barr are also sidelined for the Games.

Sarah McAuley made her competitive debut in Ireland's final Euros match with Italy and is included, however Ulster's Zara Malseed has to settled with a spot as travelling reserve despite an impressive cameo in Amsterdam.

Captain Mullan, Shirley McCay, Lizzie Holden and goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran are the other Ulster players included in the final panel.

Ireland squad: Ayeisha McFerran, Chloe Watkins, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Torrans, Nicci Daly, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Deirdre Duke, Katie Mullan, Shirley McCay, Sarah Hawkshaw, Lena Tice, Naomi Carroll, Lizzie Holden, Sarah McAuley, Anna O'Flanagan.

Travelling reserves: Liz Murphy (GK), Michelle Carey, Zara Malseed.