Sarah Davies pictured competing in the 64kg final at the European Championships

Zoe Smith, Emily Campbell and Sarah Davies have been selected for Great Britain's weightlifting team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Smith (+59kg) represented Team GB at London 2012, securing a top-10 finish in her home city.

Experienced lifter Sarah Davies, fifth in the women's +64kg world rankings will also be seeking a medal.

Campbell (+87kg) won three gold medals at the European Championships earlier this year.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist will compete in the same weight category as New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard, who is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics.

This is the largest British team to secure their slots via the International Weightlifting Federation qualification process since 1992 when six athletes were selected.