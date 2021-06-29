Team GB boxer Frazer Clarke will head for the Tokyo Olympics seeking the gold medal he has dreamed of "every single night for about 10 years".

The 2018 Commonwealth champion will captain Britain's 11-strong squad of fighters - seven men and four women.

And he has set his sights on emulating the golds won by Audley Harrison (2000) and Anthony Joshua (2012).

"The Commonwealths and the Olympics are chalk and cheese - but this is so much bigger," Clarke told BBC Radio Derby.

"For years I've had people saying go professional, the lights, the glamour, the Anthony Joshuas, the Floyd Mayweathers.

"It is a glamorous sport, you can become a millionaire overnight, have flash cars and go on beautiful holidays, but I'm realistic and the Olympics is the biggest sporting event on the planet.

"You become one of a very select bunch and that will be with me forever, with my family and kids forever. I'm very proud to represent the country and it's a massive honour for me, so I'm really happy with where I'm at."

The 29-year-old beat Turkey's Berat Acar on points at a European qualifying event near Paris earlier this month to reach the Olympics at the third attempt.

Training during the pandemic has been more difficult than normal and the preparation time ahead of the Olympics, which begin on 23 July, is shorter than normal.

"Obviously the virus threw everything out of shape. Usually you have your qualifying event and then you have six months before you go the Olympic Games, but this has been a quick turnaround for one reason or another so we're just managing it day by day, week by week," he said.

"I was lucky, being part of GB boxing, they really did look after me and sent me some equipment down to my house so it was a case of chucking everything out of the garage and just turning it into a little makeshift gym."

Overseas sports fans are banned from attending the Games because of coronavirus - and the various venues will only be filled up to 50% of capacity, the organising committee has confirmed.

"The experience of the Tokyo Olympics isn't going to be the one I wanted it to be but we take the rough with the smooth and just be very grateful and thankful that we're actually going to the Games," said Clarke.

"I can't wait to get out there. I'll make the most of it. I'll walk around with a smile on my face. Obviously, it's a serious time, I want to perform well and win the gold medal but at the same time I'm going to enjoy myself."