Tokyo Olympics: Can you name Scotland's medallists from Rio 2016?

Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Can you remember Scotland's success stories from Rio 2016?
Can you remember Scotland's success stories from Rio 2016?
Olympic Games on the BBC
Hosts: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 23 July-8 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

The delayed 2020 Olympic Games begin in Tokyo on 23 July.

It's been a long five years since the last Games in Rio, in which 16 Scots won medals. But can you name them all? You've got four minutes. Good luck...

Can you name Scotland's Rio 2016 medallists?

Score: 0 / 16
04:00
You scored 0/16
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
3
4
5
6
2
7
8
9
10
12
13
14
11
15
16

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Get ready for the Olympics

Also in Sport