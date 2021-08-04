Joanna Muir is ranked sixth in the world for modern pentathlon

Olympic Games on the BBC Hosts: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 23 July-8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

"You're watching people sword fight, people riding an unknown horse. You're seeing swimming, a great sport in itself..."

Without yet touching on the 'laser run' - a combination of 800m efforts and pistol shooting - to finish, Joanna Muir has already presented a compelling case for watching the modern pentathlon at the Olympics on Friday. Five sports. One day. Plenty of drama.

Part of the Olympics since 1912, 'modern' pentathlon is based on the pentathlon of the ancient Greek Olympiad and was set up precisely to test an athlete in all aspects - both physical and mental.

One of the key skills, it turns out, is horse whispering. For the riding, athletes are paired with an unknown horse 20 minutes before they complete nine to 12 jumps.

"Those 20 minutes are so important," Muir explains. "It's finding the balance because it's really nerve-wracking - you've no idea what kind of horse you're going to get.

"But you have to try to stay as calm as possible because the horse will be able to sense if you're uptight or nervous and you have to really get it to listen to you in those first 20 minutes.

"Some people try and take in some Polos and things. I try and get to the horse 10 minutes before, give it a bit of a pat and say hello to it."

'I love that every day is different'

Muir, 26, is fortunately a natural when it comes to horses, having started out at Pony Club, which she did alongside a myriad of other sports, from lacrosse to athletics, in Dumfriesshire, where shew grew up.

Fencing was not one of them. At least initially. The "sword fighting" came after. Though rather than a swashbuckling duel, Muir explains it is more a battle of wits.

"There's so many tactics and it's very technical," she says. "It's all about taking your time, being really composed and try and get your opponent to mess up and go for it. If you rush you're more likely to make a mistake.

"It's really cool and the discipline I started the latest so I've found it the hardest to grasp. But I feel like it's coming together now."

The variety in the event also begs the question: how do you train for five very different disciplines?

"We run five times a week - two of those are normal laser run sessions with the shooting - we swim four times, gym three times, ride once, fence two to three times," she replies. "So it's very, very full on but I love that every day is different."

Muir is ranked sixth in the world, which means she has a decent shot at a medal in her debut games. Having loved watching Dame Kelly Holmes and Sir Chris Hoy over the years, now it's her turn to pull on the Team GB kit.

Whatever happens in Japan, the moment she found out she was going to her first Olympics will stick with her.

"I was in the middle of a sports massage," Muir laughs. "I knew we were going to get a call.

"I had my phone on loud but I hadn't told our soft tissue girl Jenny that I was expecting a phone call and and when my phone rang and I just jumped off the bed so quickly and was like, 'I need to take this, I'm so sorry'.

"So, it wasn't very glamorous but that's how I found out and I was obviously really emotional and excited."

Just as thrilled is mum Susan, who racked up the miles taking Muir across the country as she made her way in the sport. It'll be family, friends and those back in her village, Haugh of Urr, who Muir hopes to do proud.

"I've received quite a few cards from people back home," she adds.

"I've had messages from people I've grown up with and others who've played a part in my journey. It's just so special and hopefully everyone will be watching."