Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Sherida Spitse has scored 42 times for the national team

Netherlands midfielder Sherida Spitse said her dream has been "shattered" after being forced to withdraw from the Olympic squad with a knee injury.

The 31-year-old told Dutch media she had torn ligaments after a tackle in training.

Spitse's absence is a major setback to the Netherlands' hopes of gold at Tokyo 2020, which starts this week.

"There are few words that can describe how unbelievably painful this hurts," she said.

The Ajax player has a record 188 caps for the national team, helping the side to the European title in 2017 and the World Cup final in 2019.

"I always give 100%, also in duels in training," she said. "This was just bad luck. It really sucks, for me and for the team.

"Suddenly my big dream is shattered."

The 'Oranje', as the team are known, are considered strong medal contenders and face Zambia on Wednesday in their opening Group F match.