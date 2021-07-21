Last updated on .From the section Olympics

The USA were on a 44-game unbeaten run

Sweden's women's football team stunned world champions the United States 3-0 at the Tokyo Stadium in their opening match at the Olympic Games.

Striker Stina Blackstenius scored either side of the break, before substitute Lina Hurtig headed in Sweden's third with 20 minutes to go.

The USA were unbeaten in 44 games heading into the Olympics.

They were knocked out by Sweden, who went on to win silver, on penalties in the quarter-finals five years ago.

Sweden were without Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson, while the USA started with key players Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.

Elsewhere, veteran striker Marta scored twice as Brazil thrashed China 5-0.

Marta became the first player to score in five consecutive Olympics, taking her total tally to 12, while 43-year-old defender Formiga extended her record of competing in all seven women's Olympic tournaments since women's football was introduced in 1996.

Team GB got off to a winning start thanks to a double from Ellen White as they comfortably beat Chile 2-0 in their Group E opener.

Later on Wednesday, hosts Japan play Canada (11:30 BST), Zambia take on the Netherlands (12:00 BST) and Australia face New Zealand (12:30 BST).