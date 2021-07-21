Match ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.
Sweden's women's football team stunned world champions the United States 3-0 at the Tokyo Stadium in their opening match at the Olympic Games.
Striker Stina Blackstenius scored either side of the break, before substitute Lina Hurtig headed in Sweden's third with 20 minutes to go.
The USA were unbeaten in 44 games heading into the Olympics.
They were knocked out by Sweden, who went on to win silver, on penalties in the quarter-finals five years ago.
Sweden were without Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson, while the USA started with key players Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.
Elsewhere, veteran striker Marta scored twice as Brazil thrashed China 5-0.
Marta became the first player to score in five consecutive Olympics, taking her total tally to 12, while 43-year-old defender Formiga extended her record of competing in all seven women's Olympic tournaments since women's football was introduced in 1996.
Team GB got off to a winning start thanks to a double from Ellen White as they comfortably beat Chile 2-0 in their Group E opener.
Later on Wednesday, hosts Japan play Canada (11:30 BST), Zambia take on the Netherlands (12:00 BST) and Australia face New Zealand (12:30 BST).
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lindahl
- 4Glas
- 13Ilestedt
- 14Bjorn
- 2AnderssonSubstituted forRoddarat 88'minutes
- 16AngeldalSubstituted forBennisonat 75'minutes
- 17Seger
- 10JakobssonSubstituted forJanogyat 75'minutes
- 9Asllani
- 18RolföSubstituted forSchoughat 63'minutes
- 11BlacksteniusSubstituted forHurtigat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kullberg
- 5Bennison
- 7Janogy
- 8Hurtig
- 12Falk
- 15Schough
- 20Roddar
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 5O'Hara
- 17Dahlkemper
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 2DunnSubstituted forDavidsonat 80'minutes
- 16LavelleSubstituted forMewisat 80'minutes
- 9Horan
- 3MewisSubstituted forErtzat 45'minutes
- 7HeathSubstituted forRapinoeat 64'minutes
- 13MorganSubstituted forLloydat 45'minutes
- 11Press
Substitutes
- 6Mewis
- 8Ertz
- 10Lloyd
- 12Davidson
- 14Sonnett
- 15Rapinoe
- 18Franch
- Referee:
- Yoshimi Yamashita
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.
Julie Ertz (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lina Hurtig (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tierna Davidson following a corner.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Hedvig Lindahl.
Attempt saved. Christen Press (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tierna Davidson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelley O'Hara.
Attempt saved. Lindsey Horan (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carli Lloyd with a headed pass.
Substitution, Sweden. Julia Roddar replaces Jonna Andersson.
Attempt missed. Christen Press (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross.
Offside, USA. Abby Dahlkemper tries a through ball, but Megan Rapinoe is caught offside.
Substitution, USA. Kristie Mewis replaces Rose Lavelle.
Substitution, USA. Tierna Davidson replaces Crystal Dunn.
Christen Press (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonna Andersson (Sweden).
Dangerous play by Rose Lavelle (USA).
Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sweden. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Lina Hurtig is caught offside.
Foul by Julie Ertz (USA).