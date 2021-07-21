Women's Olympic Football
SwedenSweden3USAUSA0

Tokyo Olympics: Sweden stun USA in women's football opener

USA react to Sweden scoring
The USA were on a 44-game unbeaten run

Sweden's women's football team stunned world champions the United States 3-0 at the Tokyo Stadium in their opening match at the Olympic Games.

Striker Stina Blackstenius scored either side of the break, before substitute Lina Hurtig headed in Sweden's third with 20 minutes to go.

They were knocked out by Sweden, who went on to win silver, on penalties in the quarter-finals five years ago.

Sweden were without Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson, while the USA started with key players Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.

Elsewhere, veteran striker Marta scored twice as Brazil thrashed China 5-0.

Marta became the first player to score in five consecutive Olympics, taking her total tally to 12, while 43-year-old defender Formiga extended her record of competing in all seven women's Olympic tournaments since women's football was introduced in 1996.

Team GB got off to a winning start thanks to a double from Ellen White as they comfortably beat Chile 2-0 in their Group E opener.

Later on Wednesday, hosts Japan play Canada (11:30 BST), Zambia take on the Netherlands (12:00 BST) and Australia face New Zealand (12:30 BST).

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lindahl
  • 4Glas
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 14Bjorn
  • 2AnderssonSubstituted forRoddarat 88'minutes
  • 16AngeldalSubstituted forBennisonat 75'minutes
  • 17Seger
  • 10JakobssonSubstituted forJanogyat 75'minutes
  • 9Asllani
  • 18RolföSubstituted forSchoughat 63'minutes
  • 11BlacksteniusSubstituted forHurtigat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kullberg
  • 5Bennison
  • 7Janogy
  • 8Hurtig
  • 12Falk
  • 15Schough
  • 20Roddar

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Naeher
  • 5O'Hara
  • 17Dahlkemper
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 2DunnSubstituted forDavidsonat 80'minutes
  • 16LavelleSubstituted forMewisat 80'minutes
  • 9Horan
  • 3MewisSubstituted forErtzat 45'minutes
  • 7HeathSubstituted forRapinoeat 64'minutes
  • 13MorganSubstituted forLloydat 45'minutes
  • 11Press

Substitutes

  • 6Mewis
  • 8Ertz
  • 10Lloyd
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Sonnett
  • 15Rapinoe
  • 18Franch
Referee:
Yoshimi Yamashita

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamUSA
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 3, USA 0.

  3. Post update

    Julie Ertz (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lina Hurtig (Sweden).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tierna Davidson following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Hedvig Lindahl.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christen Press (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tierna Davidson with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelley O'Hara.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lindsey Horan (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carli Lloyd with a headed pass.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Julia Roddar replaces Jonna Andersson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christen Press (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Offside, USA. Abby Dahlkemper tries a through ball, but Megan Rapinoe is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Kristie Mewis replaces Rose Lavelle.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, USA. Tierna Davidson replaces Crystal Dunn.

  15. Post update

    Christen Press (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jonna Andersson (Sweden).

  17. Post update

    Dangerous play by Rose Lavelle (USA).

  18. Post update

    Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Lina Hurtig is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Julie Ertz (USA).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 21st July 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1GB11002023
2Canada11001013
3Japan100101-10
4Chile100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11005053
2Netherlands10100001
3Zambia10100001
4China100105-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11003033
2Australia00000000
3New Zealand00000000
4USA100103-30
View full Women's Olympic Football tables

