Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jamie Kermond was set to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo before the provisional suspension was imposed

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Australian Olympic showjumper Jamie Kermond has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine, days before he was scheduled to compete at Tokyo 2020.

Kermond returned a positive A sample on 26 June in a test by Sport Integrity Australia, the anti-doping body.

Equestrian Australia said it had spoken with the 36-year-old "and support services will be offered to him".

Kermond now has the opportunity to have his B sample analysed.

The Australian Olympic Committee said it was aware of the matter and would consider what to do later on Wednesday.

According to Australian reports, Kermond did not travel with the rest of the team when they flew to Tokyo on Tuesday.

He was set to be part of a nine-strong Australian equestrian team headlined by eventing star Andrew Hoy, a three-time gold medallist competing at his eighth Olympics, and dressage veteran Mary Hanna at her sixth Games.

Kermond was scheduled to make his Olympic debut on his horse Yandoo Oaks Constellation, but was not seen as a gold-medal contender.