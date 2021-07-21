Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Mel Reid has played in three Solheim Cups, winning in 2011

British golfer Mel Reid will miss this week's Evian Championship in France so she can compete in the Olympics.

The 33-year-old world number 38 cited Monday's new travel restrictions for her withdrawal.

Quarantining for 10 days on her return from the tournament, which starts on Thursday, would mean missing the Games.

"The risk of missing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete as an Olympian is simply too high," said Reid in a statement.

"Incredibly disappointed to withdraw from The Evian Championship this year due to the recently-implemented travel rules that prevent re-entry into the UK from France in time for the team's Olympic departure.

"I've worked relentlessly with my team and the LPGA to find a way to compete in both but unfortunately at this point, there are no assurances on firm solutions."

The Evian Championship is one of two majors on the Ladies European Tour.

Reid has one career LPGA win, that coming last October in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the other woman on the Team GB golf team, which also includes Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood.