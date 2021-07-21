Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Amber Hill represented Team GB at Rio 2016, finishing sixth

British medal hope Amber Hill has withdrawn from the women's skeet competition at this summer's Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

World number one Hill won silver at the shooting World Cup in May and finished sixth at the Rio 2016 Games.

Hill says she is "absolutely devastated" by the news, which came before she had left for Japan.

She was due to participate in Sunday's qualifying event with the final scheduled to take place on Monday.

The British Olympic Association confirmed Hill's positive test and added there would be no replacement for the 23-year-old.

"There are no words to describe how I'm feeling right now," Hill said.

"After five years of training and preparation, I'm absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive Covid-19 test, meaning I've had to withdraw from Team GB's shooting team.

"Although I don't have any symptoms, I will now isolate as per the government guidance."