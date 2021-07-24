Last updated on .From the section Olympics

A morning of mixed fortunes greeted the Scots on the first full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Medal hope Seonaid McIntosh missed out in the first Olympic final in the shooting, while cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed out in the road race.

However, Andy Murray has made a winning start to his tennis doubles campaign, while Sholto Carnegie is through to the final in the men's four and fellow rower Polly Swann is still in with a chance of reaching the final in the pairs.

Cycling - Geoghegan Hart brings down team-mate

Tao Geoghegan Hart's hopes of a medal in the road race ended in dramatic fashion as he was involved in a crash with team-mate Geraint Thomas.

About the 70km mark, Geoghegan Hart got his wheel caught in a groove on the road, bringing down both men.

Thomas landed hard on his right side - having dislocated the same shoulder during the Tour de France - and pulled out of the race on their first passage of the line, still with 60km to go.

Thomas later tweeted: "All good with me. Thanks for the messages!! Think I must have done something bad in a previous life. Freak crash, Tao lost his front wheel and decked it in front of me. I had nowhere to go, other than the floor as well."

Equador's Richard Carapaz stormed to victory as Englishman Adam Yates finished ninth.

Tennis - Andy Murray through, Jamie to come

Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury got off to an impressive start in the men's doubles, beating French second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3 6-2.

The Scot's new partnership with the Englishman seems to have gelled nicely as they eased past the French Open champions.

Murray is the defending two-time Olympic champion in the men's singles and won silver in the mixed doubles at London 2012 with Laura Robson, while Salisbury is making his Olympic debut.

They will play Germany's Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz next for a place in the quarter-finals.

Murray's older brother, Jamie, and Neal Skupski face Argentina's Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos later.

Shooting - McIntosh misses out on final

Seonaid McIntosh missed out on a place in the women's 10 metre air rifle final at the opening medal event.

The 25-year-old medal hopeful finished 12th of 50 starters, just 1.3 points off a top-eight spot that would have kept her medal chances alive.

But she will return to the Asaka Shooting Range next weekend to contest her premier event - the 50 metre rifle three positions - as world number one.

No British female shooter has won an Olympic medal and Edinburgh-born McIntosh admitted that she "struggled a bit" with the early morning heat during more than an hour of competition.

Rowing - Carnegie through but Swann faces fight

Scotland's Polly Swann is partnering Helen Glover as the Englishwoman looks to defend her Olympic rowing title, but their Tokyo campaign got off to a shaky start as they finished third in their heat in the women's pairs.

They were some way off the pace, but it was enough to ensure their berth in Tuesday's semi-finals.

Their defeat in the heat - won by Australia - was Glover's first for more than a decade, a run spanning 51 races and including Olympic golds in 2012 and 2016.

Swann said: "It's always good to win the first round. Sometimes that's not how it happens but people still come away as Olympic champions.

"We have dealt well with how the race went and we are ready to learn and progress."

Scotland's Sholto Carnegie was part the men's four - along with Ollie Cook, Matt Rossiter and Rory Gibbs - bidding for its sixth consecutive gold in the event that won their heat to progress to the final.