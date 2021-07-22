Match ends, Egypt U23 0, Spain U23 0.
Spain were held to a goalless draw by Egypt in the opening game of the Olympic men's football competition despite the inclusion of Euro 2020 young player of the tournament Pedri.
A frustrating result for Spain was compounded by an ankle injury to Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos as they struggled to break Egypt down.
Ceballos had Spain's best effort, hitting the post in the first half.
Former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi played a key role in keeping Spain out.
Along with Pedri, there were several members of Spain's Euro 2020 squad on display, with Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Pau Torres and Eric Garcia all in the starting line-up.
Spain were knocked out of the Euros by champions Italy on penalties in the semi-final.
Line-ups
Egypt
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Gomaa
- 13El ErakiSubstituted forMahmoudat 89'minutes
- 4Hamed ToeimaBooked at 89mins
- 6HegaziBooked at 77mins
- 18Hamdi
- 20MohamedBooked at 6mins
- 9MahmoudBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAli Mohamed Hassanat 62'minutes
- 12El Hagrasi
- 15AbdelghanySubstituted forOmarat 63'minutes
- 10SobhiSubstituted forMohamedat 90+3'minutes
- 14RayanSubstituted forShalabiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Omar
- 3Mahmoud
- 7Shalabi
- 11Ali Mohamed Hassan
- 17Mohamed
- 21El Sayed
- 22Daader
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Simón
- 2MinguezaSubstituted forVallejoat 22'minutes
- 12García
- 4Torres
- 20Miranda
- 10CeballosSubstituted forMoncayolaat 45+1'minutes
- 8MerinoSubstituted forSolerat 68'minutes
- 16González
- 7AsensioSubstituted forGilat 68'minutes
- 11OyarzabalSubstituted forMirat 68'minutes
- 19Olmo
Substitutes
- 3Cucurella
- 5Vallejo
- 9Mir
- 13Fernández
- 14Soler
- 15Moncayola
- 21Gil
- Referee:
- Adham Mohammad
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Egypt U23 0, Spain U23 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jesús Vallejo (Spain U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt U23. Ahmed Ramadan replaces Ramadan Sobhi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pedri (Spain U23) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pau Torres.
Post update
Corner, Spain U23. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Spain U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt U23. Karim Fouad replaces Karim El Eraki because of an injury.
Booking
Osama Galal (Egypt U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Spain U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Miranda with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rafa Mir (Spain U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Miranda with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juan Miranda (Spain U23) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Spain U23. Conceded by Ibrahim Adel.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rafa Mir (Spain U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Juan Miranda (Spain U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt U23).
Post update
Corner, Egypt U23. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Post update
Dani Olmo (Spain U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt U23).
- Gold Rush: How Britain's Olympic dreams were rebuilt after a disappointing 1996
- An exclusive BBC News special: Dominic Cummings on his role in Brexit, the pandemic and the government