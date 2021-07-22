Last updated on .From the section Football

Dani Ceballos was forced off in the first half with an ankle injury

Spain were held to a goalless draw by Egypt in the opening game of the Olympic men's football competition despite the inclusion of Euro 2020 young player of the tournament Pedri.

A frustrating result for Spain was compounded by an ankle injury to Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos as they struggled to break Egypt down.

Ceballos had Spain's best effort, hitting the post in the first half.

Former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi played a key role in keeping Spain out.

Along with Pedri, there were several members of Spain's Euro 2020 squad on display, with Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Pau Torres and Eric Garcia all in the starting line-up.

Spain were knocked out of the Euros by champions Italy on penalties in the semi-final.