Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kaylee McKeown is ranked world number one in all three individual events she had been scheduled to compete in

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Australia's world number one Kaylee McKeown has withdrawn from the 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on the backstroke events.

The 20-year-old's shock decision comes two days before the swimming events start at the Games.

McKeown was among the favourites for medley gold but the event conflicts with the 100m backstroke, in which she set a world record last month.

"It's a big call," national head coach Rohan Taylor said.

"You [have] got a rookie coming in and the Olympics, it's going to be a big experience for her."

The decision is a setback for Australia's hopes of topping the medal table in the pool ahead of their traditional swimming rivals the United States.