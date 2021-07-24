Tokyo 2020: Rowing - Women's Double Sculls
Repechage
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|ROC
|Pitirimova and Kurochkina
|07:14:0
|Q
|2
|Germany
|Thiele and Menzel
|07:14:9
|Q
|3
|Czech Republic
|Antosova and Fleissnerova
|07:17:0
|Q
|4
|China
|Shen and Liu
|07:21:9
|E
Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|New Zealand
|Donoghue and Osborne
|06:53.6
|Q
|2
|United States
|Wagner and Stone
|06:55.7
|Q
|3
|France
|Lefebvre and Ravera-Scaramozzi
|06:57.8
|Q
|4
|China
|Shen and Liu
|07:03.8
|R
|5
|Czech Republic
|Antosova and Fleissnerova
|07:05.6
|R
Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|Romania
|Bodnar and Radis
|06:49.8
|Q
|2
|Canada
|Smith and Sevick
|06:57.7
|Q
|3
|Italy
|Patelli and Ondoli
|06:59.6
|Q
|4
|ROC
|Pitirimova and Kurochkina
|07:04.0
|R
Heat 3
|Rank
|Country
|Surname
|Time
|Progression
|1
|Netherlands
|de Jong and Scheenaard
|06:49.9
|Q
|2
|Lithuania
|Karaliene and Valciukaite
|06:50.4
|Q
|3
|Australia
|Bateman and Rigney
|06:53.3
|Q
|4
|Germany
|Thiele and Menzel
|06:59.6
|R
Q= Qualified for the next round
R= Qualified for Repechage
E= Eliminated