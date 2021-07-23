Olympic Games: Rowing - Women's Pair results
Heat One
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Progression
|1
|Canada
|7:18.34
|Q
|2
|Romania
|7:20.36
|Q
|3
|Italy
|7:22.79
|Q
|4
|United States
|7:26.95
|R
|5
|Greece
|7:33.94
|R
Heat Two
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Progression
|1
|Australia
|7:21.75
|Q
|2
|ROC
|7:23.39
|Q
|3
|Great Britain
|7:23.98
|Q
|4
|China
|7:45.55
|R
Heat Three
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Progression
|1
|New Zealand
|7:19.08
|Q
|2
|Denmark
|7:22.86
|Q
|3
|Spain
|7:23.14
|Q
|4
|Ireland
|7:24.71
|R
Q= Qualified for next round
R= Qualified for Repechage