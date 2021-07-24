Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Newtownards' Rhys McClenaghan has won medals at three major championships

Rhys McClenaghan produced a flawless pommel horse routine to qualify for next Sunday's final at the Olympics.

The Irish hope from Newtownards scored 15.266 as there was no repeat of his European Championships early exit.

Lisburn boxer Kurt Walker secured an impressive unanimous decision win over Spain's Jose Brotons in his opener.

Banbridge rower Philip Doyle reached semi-finals of his event but GB duo Rebecca Shorten and Rebecca Edwards had disappointing openers.

After struggling in their opening heat on Friday, Doyle and Irish partner Ronan Byrne finished third in the men's double sculls repechage to clinch the last place in Sunday's semi-finals.

Belfast's Shorten, rowing in the Team GB women's four, were a distant fourth in their heat and will now get a second opportunity in the repechage on Sunday to qualify for the final.

The GB women's eight, who include Edwards, were last in their heat and also face a final chance in the repechage to qualify for the final.

Belfast archer Patrick Huston and partner Sarah Bettles had a impressive 5-3 win over China in the first round of the mixed team archery competition.

The British duo now face Mexico in the quarter finals at 6.15am BST on Saturday and if they win they'll be guaranteed at least a play-off for the bronze medal.

Featherweight boxer Walker survived a cut to come through his first bout at the Games.

The Lisburn man set the tone for the contest with a dominant opening round and repelled Spaniard Brotons' attempts in the closing two rounds to earn a 5-0 verdict from the judges.

Next up for the Belfast fighter is number one seed Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov from Uzbekistan on Wednesday.