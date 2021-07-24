Day One - 24 July

Archery

Great Britain's team of Sarah Bettles and Patrick Huston beat China 5-3 in the mixed team event but were then beaten 6-0 by Mexico, who went on to win bronze, in the quarter-finals.

Badminton

GB badminton players Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith won their opening mixed doubles match, beating France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-18 21-17.

Boxing

Karriss Artingstall - a gunner in the British Army - made it through to the women's -57kg last 16, but Peter McGrail lost in the men's featherweight round of 32.

Cycling

Adam Yates was the top finisher from the GB team in the men's road race, finishing ninth, as Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghehan Hart retired following a crash. Simon Yates finished 17th.

Football

Ellen White scored the winner as Team GB beat Japan 1-0 to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock made it through to the final of the pommel horse after qualification at the Budokan, while Joe Fraser and James Hall secured their place in the all-around final.

Hockey

Britain's men got off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over South Africa.

Judo

Ashley McKenzie lost to Azerbaijan's Karamat Huseynov in the first round of the men's -60kg.

Rowing

The women's pair of Helen Glover and Polly Swann, lightweight double sculls duo Emily Craig and Imogen Grant and the men's four all advanced in Saturday's heats but the women's four face a repechage.

Shooting

Seonaid McIntosh finished 12th in the women's 10m air rifle qualification, missing out on the final, on her Olympic debut.

Swimming

Adam Peaty and James Wilby secured their place in the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke, while Max Litchfield qualified for the finals of the individual 400m medley and Aimee Wilmott secured her place in the finals of women's 400m medley event. Team GB reached the finals of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, but Kieran Bird failed to reach the semis in the men's 400m freestyle, and Harriet Jones missed out on the women's 100m butterfly semi-finals.

Tennis

Heather Watson lost to Anna-Lena Friedsam in the first round of the women's singles but both Andy and Jamie Murray advanced to the second round of the men's doubles. with their respective partners Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.