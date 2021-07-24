Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kohei Uchimura is a 10-time world champion and three-time Olympic champion

Gymnast Kohei Uchimura's bid to end his glittering Olympic career with glory at his home Games ended prematurely after he failed to qualify for the final of the only event he entered.

Widely considered the greatest male gymnast of all time, the 32-year-old lost his grip during his horizontal bar routine in qualifying on Saturday,

A seven-time Olympic medallist, he was the first man in 44 years to win back-to-back all-around golds at Rio 2016.

He will retire after the Games.

Japan would have been hoping for a fairytale end to a gymnastics career that included 'King Kohei' leading his country to gold in the team event four years ago.

But his preparations had been far from ideal, only earning a place at the Games via a tiebreaker last month, and with injuries to both shoulders suffered in 2019 having ruled him out of a defence of his all-around crown.