World record holder and defending Olympic champion Adam Peaty topped the timesheets to ease through to the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke.

Peaty, who is aiming to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title, recorded a time of 57.56 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, one of Peaty's biggest rivals for gold, was only 0.24 seconds slower in second.

Fellow Briton James Wilby also qualified in sixth place.

The semi-finals take place on Sunday morning (03:33 BST).

American Michael Andrew finished third, but his time of 58.62 was nearly a second behind the top two, which suggests Peaty and Kamminga will be going head-to-head for the gold medal in Monday's final.

Peaty's qualifying time is the eighth fastest time in history and he was also responsible for the other seven, with his world-record time of 56.88 set in South Korea in 2019.

Kamminga is the only man other than Peaty to swim the 100m breaststroke below 58 seconds, with his qualifying time of 57.80 a new Dutch record.

More to follow.