Tokyo Olympic Games Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8

Great Britain's defending champion Max Whitlock looks set to reach the pommel horse final at the Tokyo Olympics.

With a third yet to complete their qualifying routines, Whitlock is third after scoring 14.900 points, with the top eight making the 1 August final.

The men's team have given themselves a strong chance of reaching the team final with a points tally of 256.594.

The quartet of Whitlock, Joe Fraser, James Hall and Giarnni Regini-Moran are currently in fourth place.

The top eight teams advance to the final, with several teams yet to begin their qualifying bid.

Joe Fraser is in fifth place in the all-around standings and fourth in the parallel bars.

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan, who pipped Whitlock to gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, earlier qualified for the pommel final.