Results

Rank Name Country Result (kg) 1 ELBAKH Fares Ibrahim QAT 394 2 VALLENILLA SANCHEZ Keydomar Giovan VEN 387 3 PLIESNOI Anton GEO 387 4 SANTAVY Boady Robert CAN 386 5 CHEN Po-Jen TPE 381 6 RASULBEKOV Bekdoolot KGZ 374 7 ADAMUS Bartlomiej Stefan POL 360 8 YU Dongju KOR 360 YAMAMOTO Toshiki JPN - TSIKHANTSOU Yauheni BLR -