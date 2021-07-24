Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Ireland took the lead in the opening quarter in Tokyo

Ireland women's made a winning start to their Olympic campaign in Tokyo as Roisin Upton and Sarah Torrans netted in a 2-0 success over South Africa.

In a game they had to win with tougher tests to follow, Upton converted a ninth-minute penalty corner with Torrans scoring in the third quarter.

Playing in their first Olympic Games, Ireland's women missed a series of chances before Torrans' clincher.

South Africa threatened occasionally but the Irish controlled the contest.

Upton's goal came from the first of Ireland's six penalty corners, with South African goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande producing a series of fine saves to keep her team in the game before Torrans' strike gave the Irish more breathing space.

Earlier in the third quarter, Dubliner Torrans had missed a glorious chance set up by skipper Katie Mullan but she atoned for that by diverting to the net after a Hannah Matthews shot had been deflected into her path by a South African stick.

South Africa, 16th in the world rankings, could only force one penalty corner which came just before Torrans' goal although Ireland keeper Ayeisha McFerran had to make a great early save to deny Charne Maddocks.

A busy Tokyo programme will see Ireland's women resuming their Pool A campaign against the world's top-ranked team the Netherlands on Monday before contests against Germany [Wednesday], India [Friday] and Great Britain [Saturday].

After the match started in conditions of 30 degrees Celsius, McFerran saved Maddocks' sixth-minute chance but the Irish were soon ahead as Upton finished off a penalty corner won by Deirdre Duke.

Ireland dominated the second quarter as Naomi Carroll hit the post from close range and also failed to control another chance with Chloe Watkins having a penalty corner blocked by South Africa's Kristen Paton.

After further Irish chances were squandered in the third quarter, the Irish had a nervous moment when South Africa forced their sole penalty corner but poor execution saw the chance being wasted.

But Torrans' goal in the final minute of the third quarter eased Irish nerves and they avoided any mishaps in the closing 15 minutes of action.