Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Germany won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016, with Great Britain winning gold

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's women began their Olympic hockey title defence in disappointing fashion with a 2-1 defeat by Germany in Pool A in Tokyo.

Sarah Jones gave GB the lead from close range before Germany hit back through a scuffed Viktoria Huse penalty that sent Maddie Hinch the wrong way.

Germany grew in confidence and took the lead as Charlotte Stapenhorst fired home from Pia Maertens' pass.

Great Britain face South Africa on Monday at 10:30 BST.

While GB played aggressively and won three successive penalty corners in the final quarter, they were unable to break through the German defence.

The top four teams from each of the two groups of six will progress to the knockout stage.