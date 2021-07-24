Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Britain's two-time defending champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles at the Tokyo Olympics with a thigh strain.

The Scot, who won his opening men's double match with Joe Salisbury on Saturday, had been due to face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on day two.

The 34-year-old will still compete in the doubles but was advised not to compete in both events in Japan.

He has been replaced in the singles draw by Australian Max Purcell.

