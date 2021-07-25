Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Sinden won the taekwondo world championship in 2019

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Bradly Sinden will fight for Great Britain's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics after reaching the semi-final of the men's taekwondo -68kg.

The 2019 world champion battled past Hakan Recber in a tense quarter-final to win 39-19.

Victory keeps Sinden, 22, on course to become Britain's first male Olympic taekwondo champion.

He will return for the -68kg semi-final at around 09:15 BST, when he will face either Zhao Shuai or Bernardo Pie.

Victory in that match will guarantee Doncaster-born Sinden at least a silver medal.