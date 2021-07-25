Tokyo Olympics: Bradly Sinden moves a step closer to GB's first medal of Games

Sinden won the taekwondo world championship in 2019
Bradly Sinden will fight for Great Britain's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics after reaching the semi-final of the men's taekwondo -68kg.

The 2019 world champion battled past Hakan Recber in a tense quarter-final to win 39-19.

Victory keeps Sinden, 22, on course to become Britain's first male Olympic taekwondo champion.

He will return for the -68kg semi-final at around 09:15 BST, when he will face either Zhao Shuai or Bernardo Pie.

Victory in that match will guarantee Doncaster-born Sinden at least a silver medal.

