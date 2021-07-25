Tokyo Olympics: Bradly Sinden moves a step closer to GB's first medal of Games
|Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC
|Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8
Bradly Sinden will fight for Great Britain's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics after reaching the semi-final of the men's taekwondo -68kg.
The 2019 world champion battled past Hakan Recber in a tense quarter-final to win 39-19.
Victory keeps Sinden, 22, on course to become Britain's first male Olympic taekwondo champion.
He will return for the -68kg semi-final at around 09:15 BST, when he will face either Zhao Shuai or Bernardo Pie.
Victory in that match will guarantee Doncaster-born Sinden at least a silver medal.