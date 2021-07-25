Tokyo Olympics: Archery - Women's Team Results

Gold Medal Match

CountryResultCountry
South Korea6-0ROC

Bronze Medal Match

CountryResultCountry
Belarus1-5Germany

Semi-Finals

CountryResultCountry
South Korea5-1Belarus
ROC5-1Germany

Quarter-Finals

CountryResultCountry
South Korea6-0Italy
Belarus5-3Japan
USA0-6ROC
Germany6-2Mexico

Elimination Round

CountryResultCountry
Great Britain3-5Italy
China3-5Belarus
Chinese Taipei2-6Germany
Ukraine2-6ROC

Elimination Round BYEs

South Korea

Japan

USA

Mexico

