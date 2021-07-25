From the section Olympics

Semi-final Two

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 Netherlands Twellaar and Broenink 6:20.17 A 2 China Liu and Zhang 6:23.11 A 3 Switzerland Delarze and Roeoesli 6:25.89 A 4 ROC Kondratev and Potapkin 6:26.58 B 5 Romania Prundeanu and Enache 6:29.55 B 6 Lithuania Ritter and Adomavicius 6:34.04 B

Semi-final One

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 France Boucheron and Androdias 6:20.45 A 2 Great Britain Thomas and Collins 6:22.95 A 3 Poland Zietarski and Biskup 6:24.50 A 4 New Zealand Lopas and Harris 6:26.08 B 5 Germany Krueger and Weber 6:38.41 B 6 Ireland Byrne and Doyle 6:49.06 B

Repechage

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 Germany Krueger and Weber 6:26.64 Q 2 Lithuania Ritter and Adomavicius 6:27.36 Q 3 Ireland Byrne and Doyle 6:29.90 Q 4 Czech Republic Podrazil and Cincibuch 6:32.86 E

Heat One

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 France Boucheron and Androdias 6:10.45 Q 2 China Liu and Zhang 6:11.55 Q 3 ROC Kondratev and Potapkin 6:16.09 Q 4 Germany Krueger and Weber 6:35.11 R 5 Czech Republic Podrazil and Cincibuch 6:41.75 R

Heat Two

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 Poland Zietarski and Biskup 6:11.22 Q 2 Switzerland Delarze and Roeoesli 6:11.24 Q 3 New Zealand Lopas and Harris 6:12.05 Q 4 Ireland Byrne and Doyle 6:14.40 R

Heat three

Rank Country Surname Time Progression 1 Netherlands Twellaar and Broenink 6:08.38 Q 2 Great Britain Thomas and Collins 6:12.80 Q 3 Romania Prundeanu and Enache 6:13.62 Q 4 Lithuania Ritter and Adomavicius 6:23.08 R

Q= Qualified for the next round

A= Qualified for final A

B= Qualified for final B

R= Qualified for Repechage

E= Eliminated