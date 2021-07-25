Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Philip Doyle (right) and Ronan Byrne went into the Games with big medal hopes after finishing second in the 2019 World Championships

Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten and her GB team-mates reached the women's four final in Tokyo but Banbridge man Philip Doyle's medal hopes ended.

Shorten's British boat clinched their final spot by winning the repechage in the event.

However, the struggles of Doyle and partner Ronan Byrne continued as they were sixth and last in the semi-final.

Coleraine rower Hannah Scott and her GB colleagues exited from the women's quad after placing fourth in the repechage.

Doyle, 28, and Corkman Byrne were regarded as big medal hopes after winning silver at the 2019 World Championships.

But they failed to progress automatically to the semi-finals from their opening heat on Friday and after squeezing into the semis via the repechage on Saturday, their fate was sealed on Sunday as France, Poland and Great Britain secured the qualifying spots with New Zealand and Germany also finishing ahead of the Irish.

The Irish duo will now face the task of trying to restore their morale for the B final.

However, British rower Shorten, 27, has the A final of the women's four to look forward after she and team-mates Karen Bennett, Rowan McKellar and Harriet Taylor won their repechage.

Great Britain's opponents in the final which takes place on Wednesday at 01:50 BST will include the Ireland boat.