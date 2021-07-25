Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kiesenhofer is the first Austrian to win an Olympic road race medal

Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer launched a remarkable solo breakaway to win road race gold on her Olympic debut, as Britain's Lizzie Deignan finished 11th.

Thirty-year-old Kiesenhofer, who is not part of a professional cycling team, is the first Austrian to win an Olympic road race medal.

She was at the front of the race from the start, one of an early breakaway pack, before going it alone with 40km to go.

The Netherlands' Annemiek van Vleuten won silver, 75 seconds behind Kiesenhofer, with Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini third.

So great was Kiesenhofer's advantage that Van Vleuten did not realise she was only in second place, celebrating as though she had won as she crossed the line, before exclaiming: "I was wrong."

Away from cycling, Kiesenhofer is a mathematician, a graduate of Vienna and Cambridge universities and also has a PhD.

