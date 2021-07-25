Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kim Bui and her team-mates wore the outfits during qualifying on Sunday

Germany's gymnasts wore full-body suits in women's qualification at the Olympics as they continued their stand against the sexualisation of their sport.

Some of them wore similar outfits at the European Championships earlier this year, with Sarah Voss saying she and her team-mates wanted to make youngsters feel safe in the sport.

Voss joined Pauline Schaefer-Betz, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui in donning the red and white outfits that extended to the ankles on Sunday.

The body suits defy convention, with most gymnasts opting for a leotard and those who cover their legs in international competition doing so for religious reasons.

The German team had worn similar outfits during training last week, with three-time Olympian Seitz saying at the time that it was "about what feels comfortable".

"We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear," she said.