Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Bradly Sinden secured silver for Great Britain after defeat by Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov in the taekwondo -68kg final.

The 2019 world champion, 22, was bidding to become Britain's first male Olympic taekwondo champion but was beaten 34-29. He wins Britain's first silver medal of the Tokyo Games.

Trailing 18-14 going into the final round, Sinden fought back in a see-saw finale to take a 28-26 lead going into the final seconds.

However, Rashitov responded immediately to edge back in front and a strong trunk kick with six seconds remaining sealed a dramatic victory.

"It was my gold medal to give away - obviously he is a good fighter, I just made a few mistakes," said Sinden. "I think I got unlucky with a few things as well but that is taekwondo.

"I thought he was on the back foot. You have to commend him for what he did - a few mistakes from me, well done to him. You'll see me again in Paris."

Team GB's first medal was won earlier on Sunday, with Chelsie Giles securing bronze in the women's -52kg judo.

However, there was disappointment for two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, who suffered a 16-12 defeat by Kimia Alizadeh of the Refugee Olympic Team.

More to follow.