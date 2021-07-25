Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Alex Yee won silver in a punishing men's triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics as Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway claimed gold.

Yee, making his Games debut, led for much of the 10km run before Blummenfelt produced a stunning breakaway in 27C heat and high humidity.

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde took silver, with Briton Jonny Brownlee fifth.

"I am just a normal guy from south-east London - dreams really do come true," 23-year-old Yee told BBC Sport.

Blummenfelt was in disbelief as he won, falling and tangling in the finishing tape before being taken to see the medics.

He is Norway's first medallist at the Tokyo Games, taking victory in one hour 45 minutes four seconds.

Yee, who finished 11 seconds behind Blummenfelt, said he was "over the moon" to take a medal in his first Olympics.

"In training I went much harder than this race but unfortunately he was better on the day," Yee added.

