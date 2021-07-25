Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain won silver in the rugby sevens at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Great Britain's men began their rugby sevens campaign with a convincing 24-0 win over Canada in their Pool B match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dan Norton scored two tries and Dan Bibby kicked two conversions for the Rio Olympics silver medallists.

They will face Japan later on Monday.

Defending champions Fiji - whose victory four years ago was their country's first ever Olympic medal - earlier beat the hosts 24-19.

The 12 teams are split into three groups of four, with the top two sides and the two best third-placed teams qualifying for the knockout stage.