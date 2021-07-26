Adam Peaty became the first Brit to win a gold medal at the Games, as he did in Rio five years ago

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Adam Peaty wrote his name into the history books once again as he powered to 100m breaststroke gold in Tokyo to become the first British swimmer to defend his Olympic title.

The world record holder blew away the competition to win Britain's first gold medal of the Games.

From start to finish it was a perfectly executed swim by Peaty as he finished in a time of 57.37 seconds, six tenths clear of the field.

Netherlands' Arno Kamminga, the only man other than Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds, took the silver medal while the bronze medal went to Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy.

With victory confirmed, Peaty slapped the water and shouted "come on" as he once again left his rivals wondering what it will take to beat him.

"It means the world to be me," the 26-year-old told BBC Sport. "It is not about who is the best all year round, it is who is the best on the day. It is about who is adaptable and who wants it more.

"When it comes down to it I am not racing for a time, I am racing myself.

"I want to say thank you to my family, my gorgeous partner and gorgeous son. This victory wasn't mine, it was the British team's and my family and friends'. I am just so relieved."

Victory in Tokyo largely seemed inevitable for Peaty given no-one has come close to him in recent years.

He has not lost over this distance in more than seven years and, in addition to his gold in Rio five years ago, Peaty has won the 100m breaststroke at the last three World Championships, has broken the world record five times and is the only man to have ever swam it in under 57 seconds.

With this title secured, Peaty will have the chance to add further medals to his haul when he competes in the men's 4x100m medley relay and, potentially, the mixed 4x100m medley relay, with the heats for those getting under way later this week.

More to follow.