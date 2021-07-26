Tokyo Olympics: Adam Peaty makes history as he wins Great Britain's first gold of Games

Adam Peaty celebrates winning gold in Tokyo
Adam Peaty became the first Brit to win a gold medal at the Games, as he did in Rio five years ago
Adam Peaty wrote his name into the history books once again as he powered to 100m breaststroke gold in Tokyo to become the first British swimmer to defend his Olympic title.

The world record holder blew away the competition to win Britain's first gold medal of the Games.

From start to finish it was a perfectly executed swim by Peaty as he finished in a time of 57.37 seconds, six tenths clear of the field.

Netherlands' Arno Kamminga, the only man other than Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds, took the silver medal while the bronze medal went to Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy.

With victory confirmed, Peaty slapped the water and shouted "come on" as he once again left his rivals wondering what it will take to beat him.

"It means the world to be me," the 26-year-old told BBC Sport. "It is not about who is the best all year round, it is who is the best on the day. It is about who is adaptable and who wants it more.

"When it comes down to it I am not racing for a time, I am racing myself.

"I want to say thank you to my family, my gorgeous partner and gorgeous son. This victory wasn't mine, it was the British team's and my family and friends'. I am just so relieved."

Victory in Tokyo largely seemed inevitable for Peaty given no-one has come close to him in recent years.

He has not lost over this distance in more than seven years and, in addition to his gold in Rio five years ago, Peaty has won the 100m breaststroke at the last three World Championships, has broken the world record five times and is the only man to have ever swam it in under 57 seconds.

With this title secured, Peaty will have the chance to add further medals to his haul when he competes in the men's 4x100m medley relay and, potentially, the mixed 4x100m medley relay, with the heats for those getting under way later this week.

  • Comment posted by rugby is my game, today at 03:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by spagbol, today at 03:42

    Good few hours. Well done Adam and Alex - finally

  • Comment posted by Junius87, today at 03:40

    Most boring Olympics ever. We could get a few golds in being boring.

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 03:37

    Best athlete Britain has ever had!!

    Has any other athlete, in any other sport, dominated their competitors as much as him?

    • Reply posted by spagbol, today at 03:41

      spagbol replied:
      Yeah - the brownlees. Chris hoy Paula Radcliffe - get over yourself

  • Comment posted by ArmchairJack, today at 03:36

    Congratulations Adam Peaty. The first to win Gold for GB in Rio & the first to win Gold for GB in Tokyo. From all of us - “Thank you” 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by EggChaser, today at 03:36

    He's a bit good that Adam peaty.

  • Comment posted by Big Dunc, today at 03:34

    Well done son

  • Comment posted by vulpocracy, today at 03:33

    Well done. R

  • Comment posted by Panda, today at 03:33

    Well done

    A great result

