Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Ansell turned in Great Britain's third to seal the win with less than four minutes left

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Liam Ansell struck twice as Great Britain's men repelled a late Canada fightback to earn a 3-1 win and a second victory at Tokyo 2020.

Great Britain - who won their opener against South Africa - saw Phil Roper and Sam Ward hit the woodwork early on.

The lively Ward set up Ansell in a fine team move for the opener after half-time and found the net himself with a low drive from a penalty corner.

Canada's Floris van Son scored late on before Ansell turned in a Roper assist.

Roper played a neat one-two before driving forward and drilling his shot into Ansell's path with less than four minutes on the clock, ensuring Canada's late resurgence would count for little.

Great Britain's 2016 Olympic champion Kate Richardson-Walsh told BBC viewers there would be "relief" for Danny Kerry's players, who now move on to face Germany in their next group fixture on Tuesday (04:15 BST).

Ansell has already found the net three times in Tokyo, while Ward's form is promising for a team chasing a first men's medal since Great Britain secured gold at the Seoul Games in 1988.

Kerry's side now sit second in a group of six teams in Tokyo, with the top four set to progress to the quarter-final stage.