Tom Daley and Matty Lee secured Great Britain's second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a sublime display in the men's synchronised 10m platform.

In a nail-biting finale, the pair watched on as Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen conducted their final dive and broke into wild celebrations when it became clear they had ended China's golden grip on the event, dating back to 2000.

For Daley - now 27 - it marks a first gold medal at his fourth Olympic Games, while Lee - four years his junior - can contemplate topping the podium at the first time of asking.

The pair dived impeccably throughout, moving top of the leaderboard after four dives, before going on to expertly handle nerves and pressure in their final two routines.

The British pair's total score of 471.81 left China's Cao and Chen with too much to do and when their tally of 470.58 appeared on the giant screen, Daley, Lee, their coaches and a score of team-mates could not hide their emotions.

